Campion’s Winter Workshops

Campion College, Australia’s first tertiary liberal arts college, has announced they will offer free workshops over the winter school holidays, between 13 and 17 July, for senior high school students and recent high school graduates aged between 16 and 20 years old.

The winter workshops will be hosted over “five fun and informative days” at Campion’s Old Toongabbie campus with COVID-19 safety measures in place and will be led by top Campion academics.

“Our Winter Workshops provide the chance to develop your critical and creative thinking,” says the college. “This is the perfect opportunity to try something new, meet like-minded peers and get a taste of college life.”

There are five workshops available for interested students on a range of topics related to Campion’s focus on an integrated study of history, literature, philosophy, theology and science.

Campion’s first workshop, Science, Art & Religion in the Renaissance, “will focus on key figures of the Italian Renaissance who helped shape the way we think about Man’s relationship with nature and the divine.”

Exploring Fiction Writing & Short Form Poetry calls for all wordsmiths and lovers of writing. Campion says “If you’re looking for an opportunity to hone your craft, look no further. After a session on writing flat and round characters in fiction, students will take a closer look at short form poetry.”

Campion’s midweek workshop is called An Introduction to Liturgical Latin, designed for “absolute beginners as well as those who have studied some Latin, this workshop will introduce you to the study of Latin through the prayers of the Roman Liturgy.”

Moral Relativism: ‘To each their own’ is an interesting philosophical position that has important ramifications for how we see our actions. After a morning lecture on the topic, students will discuss a range of case studies and consider the question, “What can you say in response to a moral relativist?”

To round out the week, Campion’s last workshop is Theology in Film & popular Culture and will explore how films in popular culture portray theological truths and motifs.

Spaces for are limited to just 12 students per workshop so get in quick to secure your spot. If you’re interested or would like to register your spot, head to Campion’s website to find out more.