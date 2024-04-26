Welcome to the world of cartoons, Pope Francis

Tabor Producciones, a cartoon production studio has released the news of their latest project: The life of Pope Francis through cartoons. It has created excitement in the Catholic world with many applauding its efforts to bring Catholic personas to life.

“I think we are lacking in images that tell us about the life, work and charism of founders, foundresses and exemplary characters,” explained Israel Arenas, General Manager of Tabor Producciones.

Videos like the one about the pope were made in collaboration with the religious sisters of Mother Cabrini’s congregation, the first American citizen to be canonised.

“The idea of promoting these cartoons on the lives of saints and especially on Pope Francis, is to evangelise,” said Sister Stella Maris of the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart.

“It is undoubtedly to evangelise. It is to give a catechumenal touch to evangelisation.”

Sister Stella says Catholic cartoons are an area of the media field that still needs to be explored. That is why she encourages production companies such as Tabor to continue their work.

“Tabor does a lot of work in this area and they have great material that can move forward if they have sponsors who want to promote this fundamental tool,” she said.

Catholic fundraising campaigns are succeeding in promoting projects that have a global impact, as in the case of the series The Chosen.

Sr. Stella emphasises how important it is to promote Catholic media projects such as Tabor’s. At the last synod meeting, one of the issues addressed was how to deal with evangelisation in the digital world.