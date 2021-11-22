Subscriptions to The Catholic Weekly

Print Subscription

Starting from $55.00

You are welcome to subscribe to our print edition. Choose your subscription length by clicking on one of the links below.

Receive The Catholic Weekly delivered to your door each week (Australian addresses only)

Subscribe and save

International subscription rates available on request

You can cancel your subscription at any time and will receive a partial refund on a pro rata rate.

12 months, 6months and 3months subscriptions are also available

Subscribe