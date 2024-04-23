One million roses for Mary in May

Christian social network, the Hozana association has launched a worldwide prayer campaign entitled “1 Million Roses for Mary.”

This comes as the month of May, also known as the month of flowers, is dedicated to the Virgin Mary in the Catholic Church.

The initiative invites Catholics to pray a million Hail Marys to Our Lady for any special intention. The association has asked people to pray a mystery of the rosary every day to reach their goal.

The Hozana app allows people to share this initiative with others and helps count the number of participants. If five people participate, they will complete a rosary in one day.

The idea is inspired by the practice of the “Living Rosary” by Blessed Pauline Jaricot, a French laywoman who invited groups of 15 people to pray the rosary together and offer it for the intentions of the pope.