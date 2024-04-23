10 years of St John Paul II

The Vatican will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the canonisation of Pope St John Paul II on 27 April.

Organised by the John Paul II Vatican Foundation, the Mass will be held in St Peter’s Basilica at 5:00 pm. The Dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista, will preside over the celebration.

The day was very special day for the thousands of Catholics who filled the area around St Peter’s Square that morning in April 2014 to witness the unique moment.

- Advertisement -

On that day, Pope Francis canonised not one but two popes.

In addition to his Polish predecessor, he canonised John XXIII, who was the driving force behind the Second Vatican Council.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was also present at the celebration. For this reason, 27 April has been remembered as “the day of the four popes.”