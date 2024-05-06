Australian Catholic Bishops Conference appoints new vice-president

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP has retired as vice-president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference at the conclusion of the maximum three consecutive two-year terms in the role.

Bishop of Sale Greg Bennet now takes up the role following elections at a plenary meeting of bishops in Sydney last week where the conference also acknowledged Archbishop Fisher’s service and leadership.

“I am humbled by my brother bishops who have elected me to this position of service to the conference,” Bishop Bennet said.

- Advertisement -

“While I am surprised, I will commit myself to the support of the important work of administration and pastoral mission supported by the conference and our various partners across the dioceses and agencies of the Church throughout Australia.”

Archbishop of Perth Timothy Costelloe was re-elected as the ACBC president.

Bishop Bennet, who chairs the national Bishops Commission for Professional Standards and Safeguarding, was installed a bishop of the Sale diocese, in the Gippsland region of south-eastern Victoria, in December 2020.

He was appointed by Pope Francis to the Dicastery for the Clergy in March 2023.

He holds a Master of Science degree from Loyola College University in Baltimore (USA), undertook licentiate studies in Rome and completed a theology degree at the Melbourne College of Divinity.

He was ordained deacon in 1991 and priest in 1992 for the Archdiocese of Melbourne, serving in a number of parish and key archdiocesan roles.

In 2012 Bishop Bennet was appointed vicar general and moderator of the curia in the Archdiocese of Melbourne.