Vatican museum concerts a “beautiful gift” to the people

Music will fill the halls of the Vatican Museums from 3 May to 25 October. The Museums will offer eleven concerts held between 6pm and 8pm for those who have purchased a regular ticket to visit the exhibitions.

The stage for these performances will be Brazo Nuovo and the Gallery of Statues of the Pio Clementino Museum.

Musicians will come from Italian conservatories and international academies of higher education, in collaboration with the Italian National Committee for Music.

- Advertisement -

They will travel from various Italian cities such as Modena, Naples and Siena.

This seventh edition of the initiative is meant to highlight the relationship between the visual and musical arts. Moreover, the performances are designed to be a very special gift to the public.

“Art, Beauty is one of the most beautiful gifts we can give to people,” said Marco Frisina, Conductor of the Choir of the Diocese of Rome.

One of the most eagerly anticipated concerts is the Gendarmerie Band, which, together with the Military Aeronautics Band, will inaugurate the concert series. The Navy Band will close the concert season on 25 October.

The Vatican band will play at the Pontifical Palace at Castel Gandolfo on 29 September at 5pm to celebrate the Feast of the Archangels.

During these performances, refreshments will be offered at the Vatican Museums and tickets can be booked on the official website.