A day of duty for the Bishop of Rome

Pope Francis received a group of 50 pilgrims for the 750th anniversary of the foundation of the city of Amsterdam.

The choir of the Basilica of the capital of the Netherlands was also present.

“Amsterdam is a city inhabited by people of many nationalities, called to live together as brothers and sisters,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“Churches, in particular, are places where people from all social and cultural backgrounds gather.”

Pope Francis then met with the President of Switzerland, who was visiting the Vatican for the second time.

This encounter traditionally takes place a few days before new Swiss guard recruits partake in the swearing-in ceremony, which took place on 6 May.

Swiss President Viola Amherd brought the pope some very special gifts linked to Argentina, such as a record by artist, Carlos Gardel.

“Holy Father, I have a gift that shows the relationship between your country and my country,” she explained, as she showed him the CD.

But this was not the last meeting on the pope’s agenda. He met with two other groups.

One was with the participants of the international colloquium ‘Repairing the Irreparable’ on the 350th anniversary of the apparitions of Jesus to St. Margaret Mary.

The other was with couples from the teams of Our Lady Catholic movement.

“You closely accompany spouses so that they do not feel alone in the difficulties of life and in their marital relationship.

“In this way, you are an expression of the outgoing church, which gets close to people’s situations and problems and unreservedly devotes itself to the good of the families of today and tomorrow.”

This movement began in 1938 when four young couples asked for a guide to live their relationship by faith.

Although it began in France, years later it spread to other countries in Europe and the Americas.