Understanding Christian virtues: Pope Francis reflects on the most essential one

Pope Francis continued his weekly catechesis on the virtues at this week’s General Audience at the Vatican. This week, he reflected on faith, which he called the virtue that makes one a Christian.

“Faith is the first gift to be received in the Christian life: a gift that must be welcomed and asked for daily, so that it may be renewed in us. Apparently it is a small gift, yet it is the essential one.”

The pope also called for prayers for the people in East Africa affected by recent flooding.

More than 170 people have died and 185,000 have been displaced since torrential rain started in March.

“I also wish to convey to the people of Kenya my spiritual closeness at this time as a severe flood has tragically taken the lives of many of our brothers and sisters, injuring others and causing widespread destruction.”

1 May also marks the feast day of a saint dear to Pope Francis’ heart. And he took a few moments to reflect on his example.

“Today, the first of May, with the whole Church we commemorate St. Joseph the Worker and begin the Marian month,” he said.

“Therefore, to each of you I would like to propose again the Holy Family of Nazareth as a model of domestic community: a community of life, work and love.”