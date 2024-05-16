“The voice of the unborn” bell brings life to cause

Pope Francis greeted the thousands of pilgrims at his weekly General Audience in St Peter’s Square, where he spoke about the theological virtue of love.

In his message to the Polish pilgrims there, the pope spoke about a local initiative: a bell that has “the voice of the unborn” written across it.

The pro-life project is dedicated to bringing this bell to countries around the world.

“It will highlight the need to protect human life from conception to natural death. I salute the creators of this initiative: the Polish Foundation “Yes to Life,” named after the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.”

The pope also asked the faithful to pray for the victims of the flash floods that have devastated northern Afghanistan and claimed more than 300 lives.

“I direct my thoughts to the people of Afghanistan, hard hit by the tragic floods that have left numerous victims, including children, and continue to cause the destruction of many homes.”

Pope Francis used this occasion to call on the international community to provide the necessary help to “protect the most vulnerable.”

At the end of his speech, the pope asked the faithful to pray for all people suffering from war.