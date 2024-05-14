Much to be thankful for at Sunday’s Regina Coeli

Pope Francis spent much of Sunday’s Regina Coeli greeting new faces in St Peter’s Square.

Hundreds of children from Genoa wearing red caps were waiting for Pope Francis to pray the Regina Coeli and he made sure to greet them, wishing them a “good Sunday”.

Later on in his address, the pope prayed for peace in countries facing violence and conflict.

“I renew my appeal for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, affirming the readiness of the Holy See to facilitate all efforts in this regard, especially for those seriously wounded and ill.”

Pope Francis also extended a special message to mothers on the day many countries dedicate to them.

“We reflect with gratitude on all mothers and let us also pray for mothers who have gone to heaven.”

He called for a special round of applause to celebrate them on their special day.

The pope also extended a greeting to the bands from Austria and Germany, saying these musicians pay homage to the memory of Pope Benedict VXI.

He finished by thanking the participants of the exhibition, “Changes” located in Bernini’s colonnade.

It features a series of photographs by artists from around the world depicting the verses of the Canticle of the Creatures by St Francis of Assisi.