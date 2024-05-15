Pope Francis will celebrate Pentecost at the Vatican on Sunday, 19 May at 10.00am. The celebration of the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ is a very special occasion at the Vatican.

Last year, the pope used this occasion to remind the faithful of the role of the Holy Spirit.

He said that it is the harmony from the Spirit that “directs the course of time and renews the face of the earth.”

- Advertisement -

“In today’s world, there is so much discord, so much division. We are all connected and yet we find ourselves disconnected from one another, anesthetised by indifference and oppressed by loneliness,” he said.

“And, faced with the evil of discord, our efforts to build harmony are not enough. This is how the Lord, at the culmination of his Passover, at the culmination of salvation, pours out upon the created world his gracious Spirit, the Holy Spirit, which opposes the divisive spirit because it is harmony.”

Pope Francis made a call to put the Holy Spirit back at the centre of the Church, so that its teaching is not an empty doctrine.