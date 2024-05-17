Slovakian Prime Minister assassination attempt will “promote violence and undermine hope”

The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, has expressed his concern over the assassination attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia.

He said this will further promote violence and undermine hope for peaceful relations.

The cardinal said this while speaking to journalists at an economic forum promoted by the young people of the Christian Union of Leading Entrepreneurs at the headquarters of the Italian embassy to the Holy See.

In addition, Cardinal Parolin spoke about the exchange operation between Russian and Ukrainian prisoners in which the Vatican is mediating.

He stated that there had been an exchange of lists but could not confirm the outcome.