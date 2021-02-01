Abdallah and Sakr families launch ‘National Day of Forgiveness’ – i4Give Day

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The strong Christian faith of the families

In commemoration of the first anniversary of the Oatlands tragedy, the Abdallah and Sakr families launched ‘i4Give Day’ on Monday 1 February – with support from the New South Wales and Federal Government.

The ceremony included a Mass celebrated by Maronite Eparch Bishop Antoine-Charbel Tarabay with distinguished attendees including Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

On February 1 2020, four school aged children – Antony, Angelina, and Sienna Abdallah and their cousin Veronique Sakr- were killed when an alleged drunk driver mounted the footpath where they were walking Oatlands. The tragedy sent emotional shock-waves throughout the Maronite Community and the wider Sydney metropolis.



The gracious response of the families in the face of the grief caused much inspiration across the country – a reflection of the strong Christian faith of the families.

“We still feel pain and sorrow every day, but forgiveness has helped to get rid of the anger and bitterness. It’s helped us get through each day and make sure we are there for our other children,” said Daniel Abdallah.

Raise awareness of the power forgiveness

i4Give Day, therefore, not only commemorates the children but intends to raise awareness of the power forgiveness in healing emotional trauma in the each of our lives.

“This is to also help others who have suffered in a similar way. As well as this, it is a National day of forgiveness where you can find someone you can forgive or ask for forgiveness,” said Mr Abdallah.

“We want to show the power of forgiveness and benefits of what it does to a person no matter what they are going through with the psychological benefits to let go of bitterness and rage”

Leila Abdallah said that forgiveness is an action for the community “we grieve individually but we heal together.”

“Forgiveness isn’t just important for us- but for everyone.”

Mrs Abdallah encouraged everyone to begin with small acts of forgiveness with loved ones.

“Forgiveness is like going to the gym. The more you train the stronger your muscle becomes. Exercise it in small doses. If you can forgive in the little things then you can forgive in the big things”.

Veronique’s mother Bridget Sakr, said “I hope people can reflect on what so tragically happened to our beautiful children to mend bridges with estranged family members and move forward, to love each other in peace and harmony. Life is too precious.”

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said that while grieving is a normal part of life, when a tragedy such as this occurs the impact on the family is profound.

“The grief experienced can take many forms and there is no set timeline. For some people a psychologist or grief and trauma therapist may be of assistance and the need for this may occur months or years after the event,” Mrs. Taylor said.

“For some people where the loss has occurred through trauma, forgiveness may play a healing role as part of the grieving process.”

“The [Sakr and Abdallah] families have shown amazing strength through such a terrible tragedy.”

Along with the official i4Give Day, a live-streamed memorial service was also held on the eve of the anniversary at Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral – where the Abdallah children had their funerals.

Both families intend to hold i4Give Day and to be held every year on the anniversary of the deaths in memory of their children.

“Forgiveness is the greatest gift you can give yourself and others. The more you practice the better you become at it and it allows you to live peacefully and to heal. Forgiveness is more for the forgiver than the forgiven “said the Abdallahs.



The i4Give website, is a NSW Government supported website with tools to help people in grief to access emotional support and trauma counselling.

Around the commemoration, people across NSW are encouraged to search their heart and find someone to forgive.

To find out more or to participate visit www.i4give.com