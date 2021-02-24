Reading Time: 2 minutes

With Pope Francis’ recent declaration that 2021 be a year in honour of St Joseph, parishioners of St Joseph’s Church, Moorebank, and St Christopher’s Church, Holsworthy, have come together to participate in a 33 Day Consecration to their Spiritual Father which will conclude on 19 March, the Feast of St Joseph.

Led by the Somascan Young Adults and supported by Somascan Movement Australia, participants are guided through the consecration via daily emails containing readings from Fr Donald Calloway’s book, Consecration to St Joseph, and videos produced by the parishes’ youth.

Somascan Father Chris de Sousa CRS, assistant priest of St Joseph’s Moorebank and St Christopher’s Holsworthy, began the consecration by calling to mind St Joseph’s importance in the Church and our need for his help in our world today.

“We are in great need of St Joseph and in great need of his protection from the evil one’s attacks against the family and against the Church,” said Fr Chris in a video message for Day 1. “And just as he protected the Holy Family; when we entrust ourselves to his paternal heart and his spiritual care, he will protect us too.”

Though daily video messages and resources are being delivered to hundreds of viewers through Email, Facebook and Youtube, organisers of the consecration will host a weekly Wednesday meeting at 6.30pm in St Joseph’s Parish to give participants the opportunity to share their experiences in person.

“In caring for the poor and the sick, especially those orphans at a time of pandemic in the 16th Century, St Jerome sort to give the Heavenly Father’s paternal love and like St Joseph, be a reflector of the paternity of God.” – Matthew Frijo

In his Day 3 video on St Joseph as a reflection of God, the Father of Heaven, Somascan Young Adult Matthew Frijo related the paternal love of St Joseph to that of St Jerome Emiliani, the founder of the Somascan Fathers.

“This reflection of God, the Father, is particularly important to our parish, as a Somascan parish, as St Jerome Emiliani sort to share the paternal love of God through all his interactions, all his ministries, and all his apostolates,” he said.

“In caring for the poor and the sick, especially those orphans at a time of pandemic in the 16th Century, St Jerome sort to give the Heavenly Father’s paternal love and like St Joseph, be a reflector of the paternity of God.“

Those who wish to participate in the Consecration to St Joseph can subscribe to the email at www.somascan.org.au or follow via Somascan Movement Australia’s Facebook Page or Youtube channel.

Fr Donald Calloway’s book, Consecration to St Joseph, can be purchased from The Mustard Seed Bookshop, either in store or online at www.mustardseed.org.au/shop/consecration-to-st-joseph-the-wonders-of-our-spiritual-father/

Related: