Moorebank enters new year with Our Lord

Reading Time: 2 minutes

After a difficult and unpredictable year, parishioners from St Christopher’s Holsworthy and St Joseph’s Moorebank gathered together on 31 December in thanksgiving and to end the year in the presence of the Lord.

In a tradition practised by the Somascan Fathers since their arrival in Perth in 2004, the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, was celebrated at Moorebank Parish with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at 11pm followed by Solemn Midnight Mass.

For one member of the Somascan Young Adults, this was the first New Years Eve she had spent with a Church full of faithful believers ‘kneeling before Christ our newborn King’.

“At 12am during the Benediction, as Fr Chris raised the monstrance, a Church full of kneeling believers with sleepless eyes still glued to the altar, heard the altar server ring the bells,” she said.

“I felt the year change and the heavy burden that had come with 2020 carried off everyone’s shoulders as we enter a hopeful year with Christ.”

“It was this moment, the precious second between 2020 and 2021, that I felt heaven and earth rejoice.

“I felt the year change and the heavy burden that had come with 2020 carried off everyone’s shoulders as we enter a hopeful year with Christ.

“Tonight I felt at peace. The perfect symmetry and structure of the Mass at St Joseph’s made me feel like I was in Heaven amongst the angels, glorifying God”.

During the celebration, Fr Mathew Velliyamkandathil CRS, Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Moorebank and St Christopher’s Holsworthy, led the congregation in the recitation of an ancient hymn to the Holy Spirit and entrusted the new year to the care of Our Lady and the will of Our Lord.