New Director of Music at Sydney’s St Mary’s Cathedral announced

The Dean of St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney, Fr Don Richardson, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Daniel Justin as the new Director of Music, effective early October 2023.

This appointment comes after a rigorous, extended, and thorough national and international search and recruitment process.

Daniel Justin brings a wealth of experience and a remarkable musical talent that will further enrich the music program at St Mary’s Cathedral.

With an extensive background in choral conducting, organ performance, and music education, Daniel Justin is a highly accomplished musician who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the field of sacred music.

His passion for liturgical music and commitment to artistic excellence makes him an ideal fit for the role of Director of Music at St Mary’s Cathedral.

As the Director of Music, Daniel will oversee all musical aspects of the cathedral, including the renowned choir, organ performances, and the coordination of special musical events and liturgies.

Speaking about his appointment Daniel Justin said: “I am delighted to be appointed as the next Director of Music for St Mary’s. It was a real pleasure to visit in May and work with the choir. I was able to see at first-hand the extremely high standard of the choir and the dignity afforded to Sacred music and Liturgy in the Cathedral. I look forward to being a part of this next and very important chapter in the musical life of the Cathedral, building on the strong foundations already in place and maintaining the venerable tradition for which St Mary’s is internationally renowned.”

Daniel Justin was born in Bristol UK in 1990 and is currently the Director of Music for the Diocese of East Anglia, and Master of Music at the Cathedral of St John the Baptist, Norwich, a post which he took up in 2015.

Daniel won a music scholarship to Downside School, where he studied the organ with Christopher Tambling and David Bednall. He continued his studies at The University of Huddersfield, graduating in 2011 with a BMus, and in 2012 with a MMus.

Daniel held the Organ Scholarship at Wakefield Cathedral, before moving to Leeds Cathedral as Assistant Organist in 2011, becoming Cathedral Organist in 2013, where he also worked as a Choral Director in the Diocese of Leeds School Singing Programme.

As well as directing the Cathedral Choirs in Norwich, Daniel is Director of Keswick Hall Choir, and an Organ teacher at Norwich School.

The Catholic Archbishop of Sydney, Most Rev. Anthony Fisher OP, together with the Dean, Clergy and the entire community at St Mary’s Cathedral extend a warm welcome to Mr Daniel Justin and eagerly anticipate the creative and spiritual contributions he will bring to the mission and musical life of the cathedral.