Vatican Gardens host Marian pilgrimages during month of May

This May, in honour of Mary, the Vatican Gardens will allow pilgrims to take part in a special Marian pilgrimage.

There are many images and statues dedicated to Mary, like the Lourdes Grotto which will be part of the themed tours for the month.

From 4-29 May, following the Pope’s General Audience every Saturday and Wednesday, tourists and pilgrims can join a guided tour of the Gardens that visits the many images of Mary from around the world.

There are over 57 acres of Gardens that cover nearly half of Vatican City. And while May also often symbolises the earth blooming, both the flowers and images of Mary can be enjoyed at the Gardens this month.

Those interested can book through the Vatican Museums.