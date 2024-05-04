St Joseph Roseberry opens its doors

A new era has officially begun at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School Rosebery with the school opening its doors for the first time this week.

After much excitement and anticipation, students from the foundation Kindergarten and Year 1 classes were welcomed into the brand new school to mark the start of Term 2.

Families were greeted by Principal Bernard Ryan, Assistant Principal Renee Thielbeer and Parish Priest Fr Paul Smithers before being able to see the school’s contemporary facilities first-hand.

Although St Joseph’s has been in operation as a school since 2023, classes until now have been hosted offsite at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart College Kensington while the school underwent the final stages of capital works.

With the site at Rosebery complete, the school community now has an architecturally stunning, learning-focused place to call home.

The school boasts a range of modern, flexible and multi-use learning spaces, giving students the opportunity to work as a whole class, in small groups or to engage in more personalised learning.

Students are also able to enjoy large, outdoor learning and play areas, together with a multi-purpose hall that will host school assemblies, indoor sports, school functions and before and after school care.

Principal Bernarnd Ryan said the opening of the school represents a proud milestone for the

Rosebery community.

“This week marks the culmination of a two and a half year journey and we’re absolutely thrilled with the result,” Mr Ryan said.

“The facilities and spaces we have will make such a difference to the learning and teaching

experience for both students and staff.

“The response and feedback so far has been fantastic and we’re looking forward to welcoming more families in the local community in the many years to come.”

Enrolments for Kindergarten 2025 are now open. Click here for more information about joining the St Joseph’s Rosebery community.

