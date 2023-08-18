Matilda shoots, scores, for place on prestigious All Australian netball squad

In a remarkable showcase of talent and dedication, New South Wales U/15s All Schools Netball school students recently demonstrated their prowess at the School Sport Australia Netball Championships held in Perth from 29 July to 4 August.

The hard work and perseverance of these young athletes paid off, as the NSW girls’ team clinched the coveted bronze medal.

Amidst this resounding success, the spotlight shines particularly brightly on Matilda Fanning, the captain of the side, a beacon of excellence in the netball arena.

Representing Our Lady of Mercy College in Burraneer, Matilda’s exceptional skills and unwavering commitment have earned her a spot on the U/15s All Australian team.

This selection is a testament to her outstanding performance throughout the championships, only one of 12 players from across the country to earn the prestigious squad position this year.

Matilda credits her work ethic and love of netball to her parents.

“My mother is a netballer too and my junior coach, I’ve always aspired to be like her,” Matilda said.

“Dad is very sporty and competitive too. They are my role models and I am lucky to have them supporting me all the time.”

In the pursuit of striking a harmonious balance between the demands of sport and academic commitments, Matilda has provided a valuable piece of advice to students in a similar position trying to juggle sport, training, a social life and schoolwork:

“Be comfortable asking for help. The school can provide opportunities and cater towards your needs. The teachers at OLMC have been very supportive of me.”

This sage advice resonates strongly with young girls striving to excel both on the netball court and in the classroom.

Amidst the juggling act of practices, matches, and schoolwork, acknowledging the importance of seeking support emerges as a crucial step toward achieving success in both arenas.

Determined and driven, Matilda’s next goal is to secure a spot in the U/17s NSW state netball team in 2024, an accomplishment that would speak volumes about her dedication and skill. In tandem with this ambition, she’s also targeting a place in the prestigious Sydney Academy team, a goal that demonstrates her commitment to honing her talents to the fullest extent.

Yet, Matilda’s ambitions extend beyond the confines of the netball court, as she recognises the importance of a well-rounded education. As she ventures into her senior schooling years, her focus will shift towards attaining the best possible ATAR and hopeful university placement down the track, a testament to her dedication to both her academic and sporting endeavours.

Congratulations to Matilda for her remarkable achievements at the championships. We look forward to seeing your progression on the netball court and beyond.