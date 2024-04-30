back to top
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
16.8 C
Sydney
type here...
FaithNews

10 never-before-seen photos of Padre Pio just released

By OSV News

Most read

A newly released image of St. Padre Pio is seen in this undated photo. The Vatican hosted a presentation of 10 new photos of the Capuchin saint April 29, 2024. (CNS photo/Courtesy Saint Pio Foundation)
A newly released image of St. Padre Pio is seen in this undated photo. The Vatican hosted a presentation of 10 new photos of the Capuchin saint April 29, 2024. (CNS photo/Courtesy Saint Pio Foundation)
A newly released image of St. Padre Pio is seen in this undated photo. The Vatican hosted a presentation of 10 new photos of the Capuchin saint April 29, 2024. (CNS photo/Courtesy Saint Pio Foundation)
A newly released image of St. Padre Pio is seen in this undated photo. The Vatican hosted a presentation of 10 new photos of the Capuchin saint April 29, 2024. (CNS photo/Courtesy Saint Pio Foundation)
A newly released image of St. Padre Pio is seen in this undated photo. The Vatican hosted a presentation of 10 new photos of the Capuchin saint April 29, 2024. (CNS photo/Courtesy Saint Pio Foundation)
A newly released image of St. Padre Pio is seen in this undated photo. The Vatican hosted a presentation of 10 new photos of the Capuchin saint April 29, 2024. (CNS photo/Courtesy Saint Pio Foundation)
A newly released image of St. Padre Pio is seen in this undated photo. The Vatican hosted a presentation of 10 new photos of the Capuchin saint April 29, 2024. (CNS photo/Courtesy Saint Pio Foundation)
A newly released image of St. Padre Pio is seen in this undated photo. The Vatican hosted a presentation of 10 new photos of the Capuchin saint April 29, 2024. (CNS photo/Courtesy Saint Pio Foundation)
A newly released image of St. Padre Pio is seen in this undated photo. The Vatican hosted a presentation of 10 new photos of the Capuchin saint April 29, 2024. (CNS photo/Courtesy Saint Pio Foundation)
A newly released image of St. Padre Pio is seen in this undated photo. The Vatican hosted a presentation of 10 new photos of the Capuchin saint April 29, 2024. (CNS photo/Courtesy Saint Pio Foundation)
Previous article
Francine and Byron Pirola: Are we outliving marriage?
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024