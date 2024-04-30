Pope Francis: “Be humble and faithful”

Pope Francis challenged the Sons of Charity (Canossians) and the Brothers of St Gabriel to recognise their past with gratitude but look towards the future with confidence.

He met with them in the Apostolic Palace as they marked the opening of their General Chapter meeting.

“These are two attitudes listening and courage which require humility and faith,” Pope Francis began.

“And which well reflect the spirit and action of St Louis Marie and Father Deshayes, who also left you a valuable trinity as a compass for your decisions: God alone, the Cross carved into your heart and Mary.”

The pope went on to encourage the members present to grow in harmony with one another.

The Sons of Charity were founded in Venice in 1831 and include about 200 brothers and priests.

The Brothers of St Gabriel are home to nearly 1,000 members who promote education and social improvement in dozens of countries around the world.