How Great thou Art

Dean of St Mary’s Cathedral shares the visual, spiritual and theological appeal of its historic stained glass windows in a stunning new book.

They say stained glass windows are used to help bridge the gap between the earthly and the divine … and nothing is more evident than the incredible displays at Sydney’s St Mary’s Cathedral.



Constructed of glass pieces, connected and outlined by strips of lead, the stunning windows are one of society’s most primitive methods of storytelling and offer an ethereal experience with colour and light.

Drawing on his life-long love affair with the beautiful widows, Dean of the Cathedral, Fr Don Richardson, has answered the many requests over the years by some of the millions of visitors to one of Sydney’s leading landmarks, and published a stunning book explaining the stories behind each one.