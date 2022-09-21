First Gymnastics Gala Day

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The ups, downs, and the upside-downs of SCS gymnastics

By Tasmyn Haynes

There was blood, sweat, and chalk at the 2022 Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) Gymnastics Gala Day where competitors bent over backwards to secure a win in their level.

As many gymnasts practice day in and day out, SCS provided an elite opportunity for competition and to showcase ability at this inaugural event.

Students were entered into different levels in order to match like-ability athletes and perform at their highest calibre possible.

Athletes suited-up in leotards and defied gravity as they faced off in various apparatuses. Female competitors went head to head on the vault, uneven bars, beam, and floor routines, while male gymnasts took on the pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, high bar, as well as floor.

The overall champion for the women’s Level 3 went to Chrystalla Kospetas from St Ursula’s College. Level 4 was taken out by Eve Yik from Bethany Catholic College, and Gemma Tavares from St Ursula’s pointed her toes all the way to Level 5 champion.

Tahlia Duff from Bethany Catholic College was awarded the Level 6 first overall placing, and Level 7 was won by Pauline Gibbe from Clancy Catholic College.

With only two female competitors entered into Level 8, the girls high scores were separated by only 0.05 points.

Teana Bourke from St Ursula’s finished on 40.7 and Zoe Galea from St Clare’s College scared 40.75.

The male gymnasts participating showed professionalism and first-class techniques.

Alexander Hripko from De La Salle College Ashfield competed in the astonishing level 9 class and exhibited stunning execution throughout the day.

Brothers from Rosebank College entered the gymnastics with Hayden Reeves taking out Level 5, and Callum Reeves in Level 4.

The overall winning school of the 2022 SCS Gymnastics Gala Day was awarded to St Ursula’s College, however all athletes proved that to win you must combine the good with the bad; How good you are, with how bad you want it.