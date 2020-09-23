20 Fun activities for the school holidays

Reading Time: 6 minutes

School holidays are here, the weather is warming up and we’re all in for a fun break!

Here are 20 fun things for the whole family to enjoy!

SCENIC WORLD

Perched on the escarpment overlooking the majestic Jamison Valley and the Three Sisters, Scenic World Katoomba promises a day full of fun activities and adventure. Experience the thrill of the Scenic Railway, the steepest passenger railway in the world, take in the views from the Scenic Skyway, and enjoy the serenity of the Scenic Walkway. Less than two hours west of the city, it’s the perfect day trip for the whole family.

FEATHERDALE WILDLIFE PARK

Featherdale provides a home to over 2,000 Australian native animals from more than 260 different species and is home to the world’s largest collection of Australian wildlife. Focusing solely on native animals, at Featherdale you will find the largest collection of koalas in New South Wales, 3 open space enclosures filled with kangaroos and wallabies, as well as encounters with many other iconic Australian animals, such as dingos, echidnas, wombats, bilbies, Tasmanian devils, reptiles and a stunning collection of birds from Australia and around the world. Don’t miss out on their great Spring Saver deals including $99 tickets for 2 Adults and 2 Children and annual passes now for both Featherdale and Mogo Parks!

MIXED CIRCUS ACTIVITIES

Looking for fun activities for the kids? Why not try Circus Arts, Sydney’s Mega Mix circus activities. Kids 5-13 years-old will love the jam-packed circus fun including juggling, pyramids, low aerials, hula hoops, tight-wire and a swing on a high flying trapeze.

ICE SKATING

Ice Skating is a great way to spend time with the family and help kids develop skills and confidence. After the pandemic closures, many ice skating rinks are re-opening across Sydney making this the perfect time to hit the ice. See the list below for a number of rinks across the city.

SYDNEY SEA LIFE AQUARIUM

Sydney’s Sea Life Aquarium is open for business! Right now they’re offering a buy 3 get 1 free offer on general admissions and discounts on some tickets. Bookings are essential so head online now to lock in your spot!

KIDS ONLINE COOKING CLASSES

Kids-cooking-activities.com have put together a list of more than 50 online cooking lessons for kids broken down by age group and difficulty. These classes will teach kids kitchen tasks and then build on those skills as they gain experience.

PUTT PUTT

Why not have some fun and enjoy Putt Putt mini golf these school holidays? Mini Golf is great for the young and the young-at-heart, and with plenty of exciting options across Sydney, there’s sure to be fun for the whole family. See the link below for Putt Putt options near you.

BALLOON PING PONG

Up for a bit of fun at home these holidays? All you’ll need is some paper plates, large popsicle sticks and balloons to create giant balloon ping pong. Check it out below!

PREHISTORIC OCEAN PREDATORS

Don’t miss the Sea Monsters: Prehistoric Ocean Predators exhibit at the Australian National Maritime Museum. This awesome exhibit is coming to an end so you’d better get swimming! Follow the link below for more information.

HAVE A PICNIC!

What better way to have lunch than a picnic at the park! Pack your basket, grab a picnic blanket and find out the best place to enjoy your lunch with this list of the best picnic spots in Sydney!

BUBBLE SOCCER

Bounce around with friends and family these school holidays with Bubble Soccer. Play the world’s game with built-in social distancing and have a laugh at the same time. Find out where you can play here!

ON THE MOVE EXHIBITION

Journey into an interactive world of transport in the latest children’s exhibition created by Sydney Living Museums in collaboration with renowned illustrator James Gulliver Hancock.

SYDNEY FC HOLIDAY CAMPS

Boys and girls aged 5 to 13 can enjoy three fun-packed days of football as they learn to play the Sky Blue way in these well-organised clinics with Sydney FC’s qualified coaches. The clinics are sure to help children grow in confidence and build their personal skills, including teamwork and communication.

LEARN TO SWIM

Sydney’s Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre in Ultimo is offering a Learn to Swim School Holiday Intensive program. This program is an excellent way to accelerate the development of your child’s skills, and increase their confidence in and around water. To find out more click here!

ONLINE HOLIDAY CODING

Does your child love Minecraft? Turn that gaming-time into learning-time. Join this holiday class to create an amazing amusement park in Minecraft! Everything will be built in a multiplayer world, so your child can build and play with their friends. These worlds will be supervised by experienced mentors who can help turn your kids’ ideas into reality. They can cater for all levels of Minecraft experience, from novice to expert. To find out more, head to the website.

TARONGA SCHOOL HOLIDAY PROGRAMS

This fun, educational holiday program for kids aged 5 to 10 years old will take them on an exciting zoo journey to learn about animals and the environments they live in. Taronga promises that your children will be amazed and excited on this unique school holiday program, as they join in animal themed activities and meet the wonderful keepers who care for the animals that live at Taronga Zoo Sydney.

SYDNEY OBSERVATORY

At the Sydney Observatory visitors can access the Observatory grounds and building and view the new Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House displays, and watch the dropping of the Time Ball at 1pm each day.

SYDNEY COAST WALKS

The team at Sydney Coastal Walks have spent a lifetime enjoying Sydney’s hiking trails and believe the best natural beauty can only be accessed on foot. Join them as we share the best Sydney walks near the city and surrounds.

SKY ZONE: AUSTRALIA’S BIGGEST INDOOR TRAMPOLINE PARK

Hundreds of trampolines, all connected to form one massive trampoline that literally allows you to jump off the walls! “It’s the freedom of flight. It’s exhilaration. It’s accidental exercise. Flukey fitness. Sneaky sweat. It’s our passion for doing the stuff we’re meant to do to stay healthy and active… without the boring bit.”

HAVE A MOVIE NIGHT

Feel like staying in? Why not make some popcorn, grab a blanket and jump on to your favourite streaming service and enjoy a great movie with the whole family. Unfortunately 2020 has seen a lot of new movie releases delayed, but there are still plenty of movies, old and new, that you’re guaranteed to enjoy!

