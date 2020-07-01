20 great ideas for the July school holidays

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Looking for something to do these school holidays? We’ve got you covered with 20 great activities and experiences for the whole family.

1. Whale Watching.

This is that wonderful time of year when Whales make their way from the south, up Australia’s coast headed for warmer waters. More than 30,000 humpback and southern right whales will make the trek between May and November. Get a great view from coastal vantage points like Cape Solander, North Head and Barrenjoey Lighthouse, or join a whale watching cruise. Find out more here!

2. Head to the Zoo!

With easing restrictions in New South Wales, it’s a great time to take the kids for some much needed outdoor time. Click here to find out how you can win one of 50 free passes to Featherdale Wildlife Park, or check Taronga Zoo in Sydney or WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo in Blacktown for a great day out. Follow the links to find out more!

3. Maritime Museum

Sea Monsters: Prehistoric Ocean Predators

Sydney’s Maritime Museum is back and open for business! For a great day of fun you can head down to Darling Harbour and check out their many exhibits including Sea Monsters: Prehistoric Ocean Predators. “Millions of years ago, Earth’s oceans were home to some of the largest, fiercest and most successful predators ever. While dinosaurs ruled the land, huge prehistoric reptiles hunted the depths.” The exhibition runs from 22 June to 11 October. To find out more click here.

4. Hyde Park Barracks

Hyde Park Barracks in the heart of Sydney is a World Heritage listed site, and is described as “an extraordinary living record of early colonial Australia.” the Barracks has also served as an immigration depot, asylum, law courts and government offices. Today it is a cutting-edge museum which you and your family can visit any time. Find out more here.

5. The Three Sisters Katoomba



In the mood for a day trip? The Incredible Three Sisters in the Blue Mountains is an incredible landmark and fantastic place to spend a day and experience the history and incredible story attributed to the three sisters ‘Meehni’, ‘Wimlah’ and ‘Gunnedoo’. Just an hour and a half from the heart of Sydney, Katoomba’s Echo Point is a great place to visit these school holidays.

6. Camp Quality’s “Camp In”

We’re all looking forward to the end of iso. But for families facing cancer, compromised immune systems mean every germ is a serious threat, not just COVID-19. So when Australia’s isolation ends, stress and anxiety won’t end for Camp Quality families. That’s why Camp Quality are calling on Australians to be part of a “Camp In” this Friday 4 July. What better way to start the school holidays then helping Aussie families by spending a great night with your own. Click here for more

7. The Rocks Discovery Museum

The Discovery Museum, set in an 1850’s sandstone warehouse tells the story of The Rocks from pre-European days to the present. Spread over three floors, the museum traces the history of the Aboriginal inhabitants who lived along the shores of Sydney Harbour prior to the arrival of the First Fleet right through to the present day. With free entry, the Rocks Discovery Museum is a great way to spend time in the city. Click here for more.

8. Royal Botanic Gardens

Established in 1816, the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney is the oldest botanic garden and scientific institution in Australia. As well as being one of the most beautiful sites in Sydney, the Garden experience is more than meets the eye. Home to thousands of different plants, Australia’s oldest scientific institution, museums, shops and more, there is something for the whole family at the Royal Botanic Gardens.

9. Sydney Sights Free Tour

This Free Sydney Sights tour is a three hour, easy walking tour that will uncover the history and explore the sites of our beautiful city. A friendly tour guide will take you to some incredible places including our own amazing St. Mary’s Cathedral. Head to their website for more info and to find out how you can play tourist in your own city.

10. Sydney Sea Life Aquarium

Closed for months due to COVID, Sydney Sea Life Aquarium is back open and better than ever. Meet the best of Australia’s marine life AND the stars of the attraction’s famous live streams which have kept thousands of families entertained whilst Sea Life has been closed. Click here to book your tickets.

11. Tree Top Adventure Park

Less than 50 minutes from Sydney’s CBD, Western Sydney Tree Tops in Abbotsbury is great for the family. With an Adventure Park and Crazy Rider, you’re sure to have a great time. Follow this link to book your time now.

12. School Holiday Gymnastics Camp.

Is your child interested in gymnastics? Eastern Gymnastics Academy invites you to join them for some fun learning with a free school holiday gymnastics camp in Waterloo, helping to keep kids active while they learn to flip, fly and tumble. Click here for more info.

13. Botanic Gardens Scavenger Hunt



In the mood for a scavenger hunt? Urban Hunt and the Botanic Gardens in Sydney have a great one for you to try these holidays. Discover secret spots, next-level scenery and heaps of fun facts as you puzzle to solve 20 cryptic clues around the beautiful Royal Botanic Gardens.

14. Madame Tussaud’s

Get up-close and personal with your favourite celebrities at Madame Tussauds in Sydney! Step into the spotlight with some Aussie stars, kick goals with soccer legend Tim Cahill or get your selfie with Chris and Liam Hemsworth.

15. We Clue

We Clue is an epic app-based Sydney adventure where you’ll race to locations, complete challenges and crack codes as you seek out the finish location. There’s a curated a list of races for you to get started, or you can design your own race from the pick ‘n’ mix of We Clue challenges. There’s a race for every one with varying difficulties. Check out their site here.

16. Build a solar light

The SolarBuddy team have set a goal to deliver 6 million solar lights to children living in energy poverty by 2030 and they have a great way for you to help these holidays. SolarBuddy will send out a solar light pack for your kids to build and return. The pack comes with loads of information on how to build the light and a virtual coach who will share real-world stories about energy poverty and how innovative design solutions can help change lives. Click here to see how you can help.

17. The Art of Espionage



The Art of Espionage scavenger hunts are an awesome way to get your mind and imagination working these holidays. Set in your own neighbourhood, these virtual scavenger hunts take teams on a self-guided adventure, sending cryptic clues to be solved along the way. Click here to get the app!

18. Take an online magic class

Learn magic for free these school holidays via Zoom meetings provided by the City of Sydney. You’ll learn easy and fun magic with ordinary objects you can find around the house. The class is made up of people from all ages, cultures and abilities and is interactive and enjoyable. Your teacher, Thor Blomfield is a professional magician who will show you great tricks to astonish your friends.

19. Calmsley Hill City Farm

Calmsley Hill City Farm is an interactive farm, less than an hour from Sydney CBD. You can get up close to a range of native and farmyard animals, feeding the farm’s nursery animals and joining in on shows and demonstrations. Bring your own picnic lunch, or use their free electric BBQs to cook your own lunch while you enjoy our beautiful grounds.

20. Luna Park

Opening on July 3, just in time for the school holidays, Luna Park is sure to deliver smiles and laughs for the whole family. Due to certain restrictions bookings are essential, with tickets allowing guests unlimited access to rides on a specific date and time, and include a $10 food and beverage voucher, plus one sideshow game. Book your time at Luna Park here.