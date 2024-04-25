Friday, April 26, 2024
The importance of theological virtues in Christianity

By Rome Reports

Pope Francis greeted pilgrims in Italian town, Galati Mamertino, as he explained the importance of the theological virtues for a Christian life.

He said that faith, hope and charity are gifts of the Holy Spirit who acts as an interior teacher.

“The Christian is never alone. He does good not because of a titanic effort of personal commitment, but because, as a humble disciple, he walks behind the Master Jesus,” the pope explained.

“He goes ahead on the way. The theological virtues are the great antidote to self-sufficiency.”

At the end of his speech, the pope spoke about the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. He called for peace and imparted a blessing on all those suffering and who have died.

