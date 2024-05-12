back to top
Monday, May 13, 2024
Louisiana first Holy Communion Mass disrupted by gunman

By OSV News

Louisiana first communion Mass - the catholic weekly
Father Nicholas G. DuPre (centre), associate pastor at St Mary Magdalen Parish in Abbeville, Louisiana, leads parishioners in prayer as a teenager attempted to enter the church with a rifle during a first Communion Mass 11 May, 2024. (OSV News photo/St Mary Magdalen live stream screenshot)

A first Communion Mass at St Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, Louisiana, was disrupted 11 May after a teenager attempted to enter the church with a rifle.

Parishioners prevented the young man from entering the parish where 60 children were preparing to receive their first Communion.

Police took the suspect into custody, and moments of chaos were caught on the church’s live stream as they swept the premises to see if other threats were present.

Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel of Lafayette commented on the incident, saying, “we are thankful to God that a tragedy was avoided at the First Communion Mass for the children of St Mary Magdalen in Abbeville.

“The quick response of the Abbeville Police Department and alert parishioners is a great example of caring for the most vulnerable in our community. Let us pray for an end to all threats of violence to innocent human life.”

