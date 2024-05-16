back to top
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Climbing the Sycamore

Climbing the Sycamore – Season 1 Episode 9

By Staff Writers

This week, I’ll speak a little about work I’ve been involved in on companies taking a position on contested social issues. I’ll also talk about the arts and why they matter, as well as saying a few words about learning and teaching the truth in charity. I’ll introduce you to a contemporary Australian philosopher, JJC Smart, and I’ll answer a couple of your questions on banning books and groups of men gathering for religious purposes.

Got a burning question? Email [email protected] for the chance to have it answered in a future episode.

