back to top
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
21.2 C
Sydney
type here...
NewsVaticanWorld

“Stars aligned” at the Vatican’s world meeting on human fraternity

By Rome Reports

Most read

350 participants from around the world, including Nobel prize winners, athletes, scientists and government leaders, gathered at the Vatican for the world meeting on human fraternity.

The event was sponsored by the Fratelli Tutti Foundation with the theme “Be Human”. It included a series of meetings and round tables on topics like education, sustainability and economy to promote international fraternity and peace.

During his meeting with these leaders, Pope Francis referenced Martin Luther King Jr and said peace will only be accomplished by focusing on the humanity of one another.

- Advertisement -

“To ensure lasting peace, we need to return to a recognition of common humanity and to place fraternity at the centre of peoples’ lives,” he explained.

“Only in this way will we succeed in developing a model of coexistence capable of giving the human family a future.”

The meeting concluded with a special event in the portico of St Peter’s Basilica, which included dialogues from the Nobel prize winners like Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh, a performance by pianist and composer Giovanni Allevi and a performance from American country music star Garth Brooks.

This was the second World Meeting on Human Fraternity, following what the Foundation says was the “success” of last year.

Previous article
After embassy gaffe, Ecuador on European tour to strengthen relations
Next article
Much to be thankful for at Sunday’s Regina Coeli
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024