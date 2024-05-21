Pentecost petals draw many to witness once-a-year tradition in Rome

Roman firefighters launched a shower of rose petals in one of the most unique Pentecost traditions in Rome.

Thousands of red petals fell 140 ft through the oculus of the Pantheon, a tradition that takes place every year to symbolise the descent of the Holy Spirit.

The Pantheon is the oldest building in the world that is still in use today.

It was built as a place of worship dedicated to the pagan gods in Ancient Rome.

Under Pope Boniface IV, the Pantheon became a Catholic Basilica, named after Saint Mary of the Martyrs, because he ordered the bodies of the Christian martyrs to be transferred from the catacombs to this building.