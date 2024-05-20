Pope answers an important question about Jesus

Pope Francis was welcomed by more than 5,000 people present at the doors of Verona’s Basilica of St Zeno for his meeting with youth.

Rather than delivering a speech, the pope answered three questions addressed to him by the children. This was one of them:

“In the Gospel, Jesus calls the disciples to follow him even if they are not perfect. How do we do this in order to feel Jesus’ call?”

- Advertisement -

“Now I ask: when Jesus speaks, how do we feel?” the pope asked.

“And so we are able to listen to the call of Jesus, that Jesus makes us feel good, good. And if a person who does not love you comes to you and slaps you twice, how do you feel?-Bad!

“And if the devil comes and says something, how do you feel? So you have understood well what we feel when Jesus comes and what we feel when something bad is done to us.”

But that was not the only concern of the children. Pope Francis was also asked how children can help bring about peace.

The pope told them that Jesus preached with it and it is the path they should follow.

After the meeting, the pope greeted many of the children from his wheelchair.