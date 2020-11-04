Teachers recognised in Guild Awards

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last Friday 30 October was World Teacher’s Day, the perfect day to recognise seven of Sydney Catholic Schools’ (SCS) teachers, who have been named winners of the Teachers’ Guild of NSW 2020 World Teachers’ Recognition Awards.

The awards honour teachers who have made a wonderful contribution to their school in advancing the education profession.

“It is an honour to have such fabulous role models for our young people in so many of our schools,” SCS’ Director of Education and Research, Dr Kate O’Brien, said.

“We thank you for your expertise and commitment. These awards are validation of the teaching excellence that exists in our classrooms across the system … (they) celebrate the exemplary role models that our teachers are for our students.”

SCS’ 2020 World Teachers Recognition Award recipients are:

Charlotte Allen – Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Mosman

Sue Farroukh – Marist Sisters Catholic College, Woolwich

Sabrina Jammal – Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Menai

Kevin Kennedy – St John Bosco Catholic College, Engadine

Karen Perrett – St John Bosco Catholic College, Engadine

Jilian Ripepi – St Christopher’s Catholic Primary School, Holsworthy

Melinda Wagner – St John Bosco Catholic College, Engadine

“This achievement is definitely a highlight of my professional career,” Ms Ripepi said.

Ms Wagner said: “As a teacher, to be appreciated for your effort and contribution is a wonderful, affirming and uplifting feeling. To be recognised by my colleagues, school and the Teachers Guild of NSW is incredibly humbling.”

Ms Allen said: “My Year 2’s were very excited for me and said they were not surprised at all as they think I should have got an award a long time ago.”

Reflecting on her teaching practice and how it contributed to her win, Ms Jammal said: “I have always believed that it is fundamental to view students from a lens of individuality, rather than that of uniformity.”

“I embed this philosophy into my pedagogical practice, in addition to creating a culture of high expectations for all students,” Ms Jammal added.

“It is imperative that each student feels a level of success relevant to their capabilities. This is made possible by knowing your students and developing a good relationship with them – I always strive toward this.”

More teaching accolades

Ashley Hanning and Paolo Torresan, teachers at Clancy Catholic College West Hoxton and Holy Spirit Catholic College Lakemba respectively, have each been named as finalists for the Award for Teachers in their Early Years of Teaching from the Teachers’ Guild of NSW.

“I think sometimes beginning teachers take a step back, because we’re concerned to put ourselves out there,” Ms Hanning said. “This award shows that beginning teachers too can be leaders in the field.”

For Mr Torressan the “real reward” is being able to teach in a Catholic school. “That gives me the zeal to continue inspiring others in my job every day,” he said.

Champagnat Catholic College Pagewood head of teaching and learning, Melissa Carson, has been named a Research Award finalist.

Ms Carson, who also won a 2019 World Teacher’s Recognition Award said: “I am grateful for the nomination. I also extended the accomplishment to all my colleagues and acknowledge how important it is for their hard work to be recognised in shaping a culture of excellence in teaching and learning.”

She also mentioned that ”Understanding theory and spending all that time doing research and lifting the bar of academia is the right way to go.”

Guild president, Dr Frederick Osman, said he “greatly admires the commitment of teachers in enhancing their professional knowledge, improving teaching practice, finding new ways to engage with students, and developing and fostering relationships with the wider community.”

The teachers received their awards during a virtual streaming event on Friday 23 October.

