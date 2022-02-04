Stand against death Bill: MP

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As attacks on the dignity of human life escalate in NSW, a State MP has launched an ePetition in the latest attempt to stop the passage of the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2021.

Well-known pro-life campaigner, Labor MLC Greg Donnelly, has established the short yet unambiguous petition as a way for people to make their voices heard to all members of the NSW Legislative Council.

It states: “To the President and Members of the Legislative Council, the petitioners of New South Wales state that they are completely opposed to the passage of the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2021, in any form, which provides for state sanctioned/funded assisted suicide/euthanasia.

“A cornerstone of our legal system is that ALL human life has inherent value and must be treated with dignity and respect. The petitioners request that the House unanimously oppose the bill, in any form, and reject it.”

Mr Donnelly said it was vital as many people as possible sign the ePetition and help protect the vulnerable in our society.

“There are some very profound and existential matters playing out which go to the very heart and question of what our humanity is, what it means to be a human being and what does it mean to respect human life,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we Catholics and Christians cannot direct and control what other people do in a totalitarian sense, but we must play a very direct, strategic and critical role in stepping up to the plate, entering the public space and arguing these matters.

“It is important that we maximise participation in this important ePetiton, don’t put it off until later, it only takes 2-3 minutes to complete, sign it, pass it on and promote it as far and wide as you can.”

Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP has urged all to sign the petition and write to MPs opposing the introduction of the dangerous laws.

“As the oldest and largest health and aged care provider in the world, the Catholic Church has long operated to uphold the dignity of the elderly and the dying and compassionately to relieve their suffering, never entertaining killing them or collaborating in bringing about their early death,” he said.

Euthanasia and assisted suicide laws are currently operating in Victoria and WA.

They have also passed the South Australian, Tasmanian and Queensland parliaments and will likely begin to operate in those jurisdictions next year. Victoria recorded 325 deaths in its first two years of operation. WA has recorded 50 deaths in its first six months.

Euthanasia and assisted suicide laws have passed the NSW Lower House. The Legislative Council committee will report back to the Upper House on 22 February, after which we expect a debate and vote.

To sign the ePetition go to the Legislative Council’s ePetitions webpage where you

can directly access it or go to https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/lc/pages/epetitions-list.aspx.