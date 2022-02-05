Dads: provide for your kids by being present!

Paul Catalanotto
Reading Time: 3 minutesGreg Ellis, a Hollywood veteran best known for his turn in the Pirates of the Carribean series, likens the family court to a cartel:  mum gets the kids and dad gets to pay monthly instalments of child support to have possible access to his children. The typical post-divorce court ordered arrangement seems […]
