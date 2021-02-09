Reading Time: 2 minutes

Looking ahead to the start of Lent on 17 February, the Archdiocese of Sydney has created a new resource for the faithful.

Catholics in the Sydney are invited to access the Receive the Grace to Go Make Disciples: A Lenten Companion to accompany their journey, with more than 10,000 copies to be distributed throughout the Archdiocese.

Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher OP especially encouraged all to make use of this “beautiful and uplifting” Lenten companion.

“I thoroughly recommend this resource to the parishes and people of Sydney and beyond!” said the Archbishop with much enthusiasm.

“I thoroughly recommend this resource to the parishes and people of Sydney and beyond!” – Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP

The Companion contains rich devotional reflections and prayers to help in the Lenten journey. Contributions to reflections include writing from Fr David Braithwaite SJ, Mother Hilda Scott OSC, Peter Holmes, Professor Tracey Rowland, Fr Chris Ryan MGL, Dr Paul Morrissey and Fr Kevin Lovegrove.

“[The Companion] will be treasured both by individuals who want to ‘make a good Lent’ and by groups who like to gather (whether in person or now by Zoom) for Scripture, prayer and reflection,” said Archbishop Fisher.

“It gives advice on Lenten practices of fasting, prayer, almsgiving, Stations of the Cross and examination of conscience.

“It offers people the Gospel reading of the Sunday and shows them how to read it meditatively.

“There’s a Gospel reflection and some good questions to prompt private thought or group discussion.

Parish Renewal Team Sydney Centre for Evangelisation Elizabeth Arblaster said the Companion ”provides an opportunity for the faithful in Sydney to prayerfully contemplate what is central to spiritual renewal for the individual as well as the parish community.”

The focus of the companion therefore aligns with the mission plan of Go Make Disciples in the Archdiocese.

“The Lenten Companion supports individuals and parishes to begin to engage more deeply with the plan through an exercise of contemplative listening to the Lord and openness to what He is asking of us to do – as individuals and communities – to grow in discipleship and welcome others into an encounter with the Lord,” said Elizabeth.

“Lent is an opportunity to make space for time with God in prayer, to strengthen our resolve and our wills, and to turn our hearts and hands to the needs of others”.

Go Make Disciples Lenten Companion will be available in local parishes but can also be accessed online. Click here for the digital version

Related Links: