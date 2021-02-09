McAuley kindergarten goes two stream

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Students at McAuley Catholic Primary School Rose Bay celebrated their first day at school and a Kindergarten class that has more than tripled in size since 2020.

McAuley Catholic Primary School sits tucked away in a quiet corner of Sydney’s Rose Bay. In 2020 the small school was home to 85 students including 17 Kindergarteners.

In 2021, that number has jumped to 145 students, with the new kindergarten class jumping to 53 young learners and going two stream for the first year in more than three decades.

The students took the first step on their educational journeys together on Friday 29 January. Former McAuley student and current Principal Nicole Jones said the excitement in the air was palpable.

“We’re thrilled to have the two classes, there is a real excitement in the air,” said Mrs Jones. “The teachers, the parents and the whole school community, everyone is excited about this new journey we’re going on.”

Mrs Jones said she thinks the first day is the most important for the new students, as well as being a big day for parents.

“I think this is the most important day of their educational journey, that very first day,” said Mrs Jones. “You’ve got parents that are emotional and excited. For some of them it’s their first time sending a child to school, for some of them it’s the last child starting.

“It’s a big day for everyone but it was great the way the students came in, it’s their first day and they’re already settled. “

Among the 53 new kindy students are Matilda and Paloma Kirwan, Luke and Jack Baxter, and Mitchell and Maxwell Goh, three sets of identical twins, sure to keep kindy teachers Mrs Natalie McCartney and Miss Georgia Thomson with their hands full.

“We have two amazing teachers. They’re exceptional. We’re so lucky at McAuley to have teachers who are committed, passionate, experienced and love what they do.”

McAuley’s growth is expected to continue, with the school looking forward to two more kindergarten classes next year.

“We’re enrolling for two classes in 2022, our school is growing and that growth is really exciting for us,” said Nicole. “It‘s a brilliant school with so much to offer so we are just so excited that we can do that now.”

