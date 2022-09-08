North Shore win in dominating style

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Tasmyn Haynes

AFL final sees College register huge win over Holy Cross team’s valiant best efforts

As the final whistle blew spectators rushed to Marcellin Football Field to hoist high the newly crowned champions of the Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) Interschool AFL, Marist Catholic College North Shore.

In a muddy Grand Final match between the number one teams of both SCS Conference 1 AFL pools, North Shore dominated Holy Cross College Ryde with a final score of 99-19.

After both teams finished first in their respective competitions there was an air of thick anticipation and excitement before the first ball-up was thrown. Although there were sure to be nerves before the game, North Shore did not let this get the better of them and played with ferocity and an ‘eyes on the prize’ nature.

North Shore coach, Simon Jenkins’ game plan was to keep it simple and after a fiery first half it proved most effective.

“Boys, we’re in front. Let’s just focus on playing football” he said at half time.

Credit is due to North Shore players Jack Dowd and Luca Micalletti who after being key players throughout the season continued to stand out in the final.

They were challenged by Ryde athletes Bill Kaczmarek and Jonah Watson, but the sea of blue and red made it difficult for Ryde to contest the Championship.

The hillsides were packed with spectators and when all was said and done North Shore were given a proper winners’ send-off by their fans as the new holders of the SCS Interschool AFL Champions title.