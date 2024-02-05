Indigenous students get business leg-up from UNDA

The University of Notre Dame Australia has hosted 32 Indigenous high school students from across Western Australia at its Broome campus as part of a program designed to inspire Australia’s future leaders.

This year’s National Indigenous Business Summer School (NIBSSWA) was hosted by Notre Dame and was held in a regional area for the first time.

The group of Aboriginal students came together at the Broome campus and spent six days learning from Indigenous leaders, entrepreneurs and local business owners.

- Advertisement -

The Year 10 and 11 students also heard from 2020 NSW Young Australian of the Year, Corey Tutt OAM, who travelled to Broome to deliver the keynote at the event.

Professor Tutt, a Kamilaroi man from the New South Wales south coast, is an author, social entrepreneur and the founder of DeadlyScience—a not-for-profit that provides science books and equipment to remote schools in Australia.

“I was grateful for the chance to yarn with these Indigenous leaders of the future about my experiences in creating and growing DeadlyScience into Australia’s leading STEM charity focusing on Indigenous students,” he said.

“When I was growing up I’d have loved to have had the opportunity to attend an event like this.”

Notre Dame’s National Head of the School of Business and Law, Professor Michael Quinlan, said the immersive NIBSSWA experience had the potential to change the lives of the students who took part.

“We were thrilled to be able to host the event at our Broome campus and to give these students a unique insight into university life and a future career in business,” he said.