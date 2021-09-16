Families to flock to online Holy Hour in lockdown

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Families across Sydney and beyond are warmly invited to an online Holy Hour on 30 September, which organisers hope will help unite the community in prayer for all those suffering in the COVID-19 lockdown.

Led by the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation’s Parish Renewal team, the online event will be held via Zoom from 7-8:30pm, on the eve of the feast day for one of the Church’s most popular saints St Therese of Lisieux who is the patron saint of missionaries.

Churches across greater Sydney have been closed for 13 weeks with many Catholics watching livestreamed Masses and other devotions to help nurture their faith in these challenging times.

“St Therese is a great role model for families too in that her parents, Louis and Zele Martin, who passed on the faith to her, have also become saints.”

Sr Anastasia Reeves OP who is organising the online Holy Hour, said she hoped many Sydneysiders would be inspired by the great example of St Therese, a 19th century Carmelite nun who was a great champion of evangelisation.

“We know that St Therese’s life was animated by a great love of Christ and she was the great cloistered missionary. She certainly wanted everyone to know Christ and His great love for us”, Sr Anastasia explained.

“We can all learn so much from her, especially in this time of lockdown, when we all know that the mission of the Church doesn’t end when churches have to shut their doors”.

Sr Anastasia said it’s clear that many people are struggling with their health during the lockdown and prayer is a powerful way to relieve some of this suffering.

“We’ve heard from many families who are praying more together during lockdown which can only benefit family life”, she said.

“We hope that families helping to prepare their children to receive their First Holy Communion when lockdown ends, can grow closer to Christ through celebrating His Real Presence in the Eucharist in this way”.

“But everyone across the community is very much welcome to join in this whether young or old.

“This is a beautiful opportunity for all people across Sydney to pray together in a unified way for all people in Sydney- whether they’re Catholic or not”.

For further information on this special event, including registration details, visit the Go Make Disciples website here: https://www.gomakedisciples.org.au/cas-events/

