Sydney to host prayer for lockdown-weary hearts

Livestreamed event to place city’s needs before the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Sister Anastasia Reeves OP, one of the newest members of the Parish Renewal Team at the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation, is inviting all Sydney Catholics to an online Holy Hour for the spiritual needs of the city’s people and parishes on Thursday 30th September from 7pm-8.30pm.

The day was chosen as it’s the eve of the first Friday of the month in honour of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the 1 October feast day of St Therese of Lisieux, the patron saint of missionaries.

“a night for anyone who would like to join us in praying for the people of Sydney, for the conversion of people’s hearts and also for the deepening of faith…

“While the lockdown across Sydney is scheduled to end this month, many things are still very uncertain and people are suffering,” said Sr Anastasia.

“This is a night for anyone who would like to join us in praying for the people of Sydney, for the conversion of people’s hearts and also for the deepening of faith for those who already have a relationship with Christ.

“He’s the answer to all of our needs, and the only one who can bring true peace and joy.

“St Therese knew that her daily union with Christ in prayer was the most effective help she could offer for the Church’s proclamation of the Gospel,” said Sr Anastasia.

“As we await the end of lockdown, we have a unique opportunity to pray for our local Church, this city, our nation and beyond, by uniting ourselves with Christ and praying that many hearts will be open to his love and granted the grace to encounter Him and to live ever more deeply as his disciples.”

The livestreamed event will include Eucharistic adoration and prayers and is just one of a raft of online initiatives offered by the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation since the lockdown began in July.

They have included online retreats, a lay leadership series, parish workshops, reflections, sacramental preparation, parenting conversations and e-newsletters.

Register for the Go Make Disciples prayer night at gomakedisciples.org.au/cas-events

