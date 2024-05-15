back to top
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
17.4 C
Sydney
type here...
FaithNewsWorld

LEGO pays tribute to iconic Catholic landmark

By OSV News

Most read

LEGO - Notre Dame - The Catholic weekly
This is a model of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris made out of LEGO blocks. (OSV News photo/courtesy The LEGO Group)

As workers complete the rebuilding of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a devastating April 2019 fire, LEGO fans can assemble their own model of the iconic medieval structure, thanks to a soon-to-be-released kit from the Danish toy manufacturer.

On 7 May, the LEGO group announced it is accepting pre-orders for LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris, which will be released 1 June.

The company also will issue a Mona Lisa kit 1 October, with both products forming a tribute to Paris’ best-known artistic treasures, according to LEGO.

- Advertisement -

The Notre Dame model — which retails for $229.99 — consists of 4,383 pieces and measures 13 inches high and 8.5 inches wide, with a depth of 16 inches.

“We wanted fans to retrace the architectural journey and evolution of this landmark during its construction, to encourage a deeper appreciation for its real-life counterpart,” said LEGO senior designer Rok Žgalin Kobe.

Previous article
A Bishop who led by joy
Next article
It’s Groundhog Day, again
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024