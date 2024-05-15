LEGO pays tribute to iconic Catholic landmark

As workers complete the rebuilding of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a devastating April 2019 fire, LEGO fans can assemble their own model of the iconic medieval structure, thanks to a soon-to-be-released kit from the Danish toy manufacturer.

On 7 May, the LEGO group announced it is accepting pre-orders for LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris, which will be released 1 June.

The company also will issue a Mona Lisa kit 1 October, with both products forming a tribute to Paris’ best-known artistic treasures, according to LEGO.

The Notre Dame model — which retails for $229.99 — consists of 4,383 pieces and measures 13 inches high and 8.5 inches wide, with a depth of 16 inches.

“We wanted fans to retrace the architectural journey and evolution of this landmark during its construction, to encourage a deeper appreciation for its real-life counterpart,” said LEGO senior designer Rok Žgalin Kobe.