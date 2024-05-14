Bridget’s rosary crusade returns for May 2024

Sydney Catholic Bridget Sakr is continuing her rosary crusade in May 2024 with the backing of a familiar face.

After 6,000 people signed on to pray the rosary in 2023, the president of the Legion of Mary inner west curia is once again leading the nine-day novena to Our Lady Help of Christians, Patroness of Australia from 15-23 May ahead of the 24 May feast day.

Supporting the powerful devotion this time is St Mary’s Cathedral assistant priest Fr Ben Saliba.

“Our target is to reach 10,000 participants by 15 May. God is great and with him anything can be achieved,” Sakr said.

“I have for a while felt the strong desire to bring together thousands of people to pray the rosary for the conversion and consecration of Australia back to Our Lady’s Immaculate heart. The rosary is the weapon against all evil we face.”

Sakr began the crusade after growing concerns for the traditional family structures amidst a world leaning away from God.

Fr Saliba, who is also chaplain to the Legion of Mary, said the Blessed Mother’s example, promoted through initiatives such as the novena, may help many people get back on track in their journey of faith.

“Our Lady’s humility and her faith draw people to her,” he said.

“Especially in the world today, where we’ve got so many teenagers that have got no idea what direction to look in and are so confused with all the ideologies thrown in their faces.

“Mary, being a teenager herself, had her eyes solely fixed on God and her humility always won out over anything anyone put in her way. Her humility before God as such a young person is truly inspiring.

“Bridget would love it [the novena] to be bigger and better this year, so how can you not get behind something like that when people are truly craving devotion and direction in their relationship with God? There’s no better person to go through than Our Lady for that.”

The novena will feature a prayer for each day before the recitation of a rosary. To join the rosary crusade, visit: https://tally.so/r/w42vQk