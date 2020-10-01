Reading Time: 3 minutes

First Aussie and third woman to take out theology award

Dr Tracey Rowland of the University of Notre Dame Australia has won the Ratzinger Prize for Theology, often described as the field’s equivalent to the Nobel Peace Prize.

The award is a stunning win for the Melbourne-based academic who is the first Australian and only the third woman to receive the prestigious award.

Born in Ipswich, Queensland, in 1963 Dr Rowland holds the St John Paul II Research Chair of Theology at the University of Notre Dame Australia and teaches at both its campuses in Fremantle and Sydney.

The Prize is awarded to two individuals each year regardless of their denomination and comes with A$125,000 in prize money.

Pope Francis announced on 1 October that Dr Rowland would share this year’s award with French philosopher Professor Jean-Luc Marion.

The Prize is awarded in three areas: the study of sacred Scripture, Patristics and Theology.

Established by Pope Benedict in 2010, it recognises those who perform promising scholarly research relating to or expounding upon his work.

Dr Rowland told The Catholic Weekly she was “surprised but not totally shocked” to find she had been chosen for the award given that she has published much about the theology of Joseph Ratzinger, including two books that have been translated into other languages.

She was unsure of the reasons for the committee’s decision but suspected it was due to her contributions to the theology of culture.

“Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi was on the selection committee and he is very interested in this subject,” she said.

“I also gave a lecture at Santa Croce University last November on Ratzinger/Benedict’s ideas on the theology of culture and the auditorium was filled to capacity.

“It is possible that someone on the selection committee or closely associated with the committee was present at that lecture.”

Dr Rowland said her greatest theological interests are in the relationships between nature and grace, faith and reason, history and ontology and faith and culture.

The Dean of the John Paull II Institute for Studies on Marriage and the Family in Melbourne until its controversial closure by Archbishop Denis Hart in December 2018, Dr Rowland has long been recognised as a leading scholar specialising in the thought and writings of Joseph Ratzinger who served as Pope Benedict XVI from 2005 until 2013.

She is also recognised as a leading expert on the Second Vatican Council, a landmark event in the life of the modern Church.

The appointment is a standout recognition of Dr Rowland’s two decades of scholarship and writings and places her firmly in the top level of theological thinkers around the world.

Past winners include Marianne Schlosser, a Catholic professor of Spiritual Theology at the University of Wien who is also a member of the International Theological Commission and the Commission on the Female Diaconate, Mario Botta, a Swiss Catholic architect who has designed multiple modern and postmodern religious buildings and Arvo Pärt, an Orthodox classical music composer.

