Carmelites launch their spirit online

The Discalced Carmelites of the Australia-Oceania region have revitalised and

relaunched their website www.carmelite.com.

Named ‘Carmelite Spirit’, the website and its associated social media channels are primarily intended to share the riches of the Carmelite spiritual tradition with the ‘everyday’ Catholic looking for spiritual refreshment, and other spiritual seekers.

The website features regularly updated elements such as talks on Carmelite themes, reflections on the spiritual life from a Carmelite perspective, and words of wisdom from contemporary and classic Carmelite figures.

Carmelite Spirit is also a resource for people discerning a Carmelite vocation. The website offers, for example, a glimpse into every enclosed community of Carmelite nuns in the region.

“The new website is fresh, innovative and visually appealing,” said Fr Bernard Hancock, Provincial of the Discalced Carmelites in the Australia-Oceania region.

“This is a very exciting project for the Carmelites. It is an important avenue through which we can share the treasures of our spirituality with everyone.”

Future endeavours for Carmelite Spirit include an online Advent retreat and expansion of the Carmelite Spirit social media presence.

The Carmelites originate from a group of Christians who, seeking a deeper way of life, settled on Mount Carmel in Israel 800 years ago.

In the 1560s, in Spain, St Teresa of Avila and St John of the Cross began founding new communities of Carmelite women and men that sought to return to the simplicity and passion of their forebears on Mount Carmel; these women and men wore sandals to signify their radical commitment to Jesus and so were known as Discalced (barefoot) Carmelites.

To visit Carmelite Spirit go to www.carmelite.com

