Archbishop celebrates Mass with bicentennial beginner teachers

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP welcomed hundreds of new teachers to the Sydney Catholic Schools family with a New Teachers Mass last week.

The Archbishop celebrated with the teachers as they kicked off the school year – and their careers – by thanking God for teachers and the opportunity to teach.

“You are joining our wonderful Sydney Catholic Schools system,” the Archbishop said to the new teachers. “[of] 152 schools, more than 7,000 staff, and nearly 72,000 students.”

Archbishop Anthony also recounted the journey of Catholic Education in Australia, this year celebrating its 200th anniversary.

“From humble beginnings two centuries ago, the church today engages in education today almost from womb to tomb for more than one million students at a time,” said the Archbishop. “For that we have priests, brothers and nuns, including St. Mary Mackillop, parishioners and families to thank.”

“Quality lay people now lead and staff those schools, so our beginning teachers are joining an extraordinary tradition, older than any state school system in this country.

“And they will forever be our bicentennial beginners.”

Sydney Catholic Schools Executive Director Mr Tony Farley also addressed the congregation, encouraging the news teachers by telling them of the incredible impact they are going to have on their future students.

“It’s a beautiful day,” said Mr. Farley. “A beautiful day for the church and particularly these young teachers who are going to make an extraordinary difference in people’s lives.”

“They are going to be the transmitters of the faith.”

One of the new teachers, Miss Rebecca Woods said she was looking forward to beginning her career as a science teacher, and making a difference in the lives of the students she will teach during its course.

“I love getting the kids excited about science,” said Rebecca. “Seeing them learn is so special and so rewarding to be a part of.”

