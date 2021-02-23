Stay in touch with The Catholic Weekly

No Facebook? No worries, we’ll always be right here
The Catholic Weekly was caught up in Facebook’s recent ban on Australian news publisher’s pages. And while Facebook is set to reverse its ban following talks with the Federal Government, it’s still good to know that you always get the best local and international Catholic news, views and reviews online straight from the source.
Reach us by:
Setting a bookmark on your web browser for www.catholicweekly.com.au to check out what’s new each day
Following us on Twitter @catholic_weekly
Following us on Facebook (where we’ll be back online soon!) @TheCatholicWeekly
God bless!