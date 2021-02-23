Stay in touch with The Catholic Weekly

Reading Time: < 1 minute

No Facebook? No worries, we’ll always be right here

The Catholic Weekly was caught up in Facebook’s recent ban on Australian news publisher’s pages. And while Facebook is set to reverse its ban following talks with the Federal Government, it’s still good to know that you always get the best local and international Catholic news, views and reviews online straight from the source.

Reach us by:

Setting a bookmark on your web browser for www.catholicweekly.com.au to check out what’s new each day

Following us on Twitter @catholic_weekly

Following us on Facebook (where we’ll be back online soon!) @TheCatholicWeekly

God bless!