Pope Francis’ warning: The devil uses division to creep in

Leaders of the Syro-Malabar Church travelled to Rome to meet with Pope Francis amid division over liturgy that has marked the church for the past 20 years.

The Syro-malabar Church is an Eastern branch of Catholicism, primarily based in India. In his address, the pope directly warned them that the devil uses divisions to creep in.

“Let us work determinedly to guard communion and pray tirelessly that our brothers, tempted by worldliness that leads to stiffening and divisiveness, may realize that they are part of a larger family that loves them and is waiting for them.”

The pope also told the leaders to not be discouraged in the face of difficulties, but to turn to God for forgiveness and mercy.

In addition to addressing a larger group of the church’s leaders, Pope Francis also had a private meeting with Syro-Malabar bishops, where he greeted the new Major Archbishop, who was recently elected at the beginning of 2024.

These meetings come just a few months after Pope Francis sent a video message to members of the Syro-Malabar Church.

He told them the reasons for their divisions are only worldly and ordered them to conform to the decisions of the Holy Synod regarding the way the Eucharist is celebrated.