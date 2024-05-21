How can we let the Holy Spirit change our life?

Thousands awaited the arrival of Pope Francis in Verona’s Bentegodi Stadium, during his day tour in the Italian city.

In his homily, Pope Francis ditched his prepared remarks and instead spoke off-the-cuff about the power of the Holy Spirit.

He pointed out that everyone must be willing to receive the Spirit and change, regardless of their age or life situation.

“I am 90 years old. I can no longer change. But how many days of life do you have left?” he asked the crowd.

“I don’t know. With just one day, the spirit can change your life, can change your heart. The spirit, first of all, is what changes our life. Do you understand?”

This Mass was the pope’s last stop on his whirlwind one-day trip to the northern Italian city. Shortly after, he flew by helicopter back to the Eternal City.