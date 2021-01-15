Vatican COVID-19 Commission co-ordinator to speak at Australian Catholic forum in February

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The forum will explore health topics centred on human dignity as well as scientific rigour

Australian Catholic University, Catholic Health Australia and The Catholic Weekly will be hosting an important online forum on COVID-19 coinciding with World Day of the Sick on 11 February.

The forum aims to discuss mental health, public health and the question of solidarity in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

Titled Vaccines, viruses and vulnerabilities: Catholic health and care of the human person, the forum will explore health topics centred on human dignity as well as scientific rigour.

Esteemed guest speakers in the panel

Esteemed guest speakers in the panel include the current Vatican Commission coordinator for COVID-19 response, Sr Carol Keehan, and Doctor Brian M Kane – Senior Director of Ethics of Catholic Health Association in the United States.

Sr Carol, the current CEO of the Catholic Health Association of the USA, has been described in 2010 by Time Magazine as ‘one of the most influential people in the world.’ Sr Carol was an instrumental Catholic figure assisting the Obama Administration in the passage of the Affordable Care Act, which has since given 20 million Americans (often poor and marginalised) access to health insurance.

Alongside the two speakers, the forum will be moderated by Dr David Kirchhoffer, Director of the Queensland Bioethics Centre at ACU.

His Holiness Pope Francis, who has since received a COVID-19 vaccination, noted the importance of World Day of the Sick as an opportunity to reflect on the work of healthcare professionals during the pandemic as “an opportunity to devote special attention to the sick and to those who provide them with assistance and care both in healthcare institutions and within families and communities.”

“We think in particular of those who have suffered, and continue to suffer, the effects of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic,” Said the Holy Father.

health is a primary common good

“Investing resources in the care and assistance of the sick is a priority linked to the fundamental principle that health is a primary common good.”

The forum will also address the human questions which underlie the practical problems of health

Executive Dean of Theology and Philosophy at ACU Professor Dermot Nestor said the forum will also address the human questions which underlie the practical problems of health.

“Health professionals have been working in a crisis mode for many months now and they need a context which acknowledges the values that power their work,” said Professor Dermott.

ACU is a leading institution

“ACU is a leading institution both for the training of health professionals and for the study of ethical and religious questions so we are proud to be able to contribute in this way.”

Vaccines, viruses and vulnerabilities: Catholic health and care of the human person is free open to the general public.

Online, details will be provided following registration here

RSVP by Monday 8 February